a year ago
Russia's government to discuss 2016, 2017-2019 budget on Oct. 13
#Business News
September 9, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Russia's government to discuss 2016, 2017-2019 budget on Oct. 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Vladimir Putin (C) of Russia arrives to attend the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. Picture taken September 4, 2016.Etienne Oliveau/Pool

CHITA, Russia (Reuters) - The Russian government will consider amendments to the 2016 budget and budget proposals for 2017-2019 at a meeting on Oct. 13, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Lavrov said on Friday.

The finance ministry is working on changes to this year's budget that would take under consideration changed oil prices, among other factors.

The ministry is also preparing proposals for a three-year budget for 2017-2019.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

