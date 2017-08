A Russian national flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's inflation is on a downward path, but is not falling fast enough to give confidence that the central bank's 4 percent inflation target will be reached by the end of 2017, analysts at the central bank said in a research note on Thursday.

The views expressed by the economists do not necessarily reflect the official stance of the central bank.