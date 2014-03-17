FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian official warns country's economy in crisis
March 17, 2014 / 7:38 AM / 4 years ago

Russian official warns country's economy in crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy economy minister warned on Monday that the country’s economy is in crisis.

Speaking at a local business conference, Deputy Economy Minister Sergei Belyakov said there are “clear signs” of the Russian economy being in crisis.

Analysts say that the economy is set to suffer from the continued weakness of the ruble and the fall-out from President Vladimir Putin’s stand-off with the West over Ukraine

The central bank, which revised its gross domestic product growth forecast down in February, estimates that the economy will expand by 1.5-1.8 percent this year.

Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly

