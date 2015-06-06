FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Economy Minister says GDP to shrink 2.5-2.8 percent in 2015: RIA
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Economy Minister says GDP to shrink 2.5-2.8 percent in 2015: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the Metallurgical Plant, or Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry expects gross domestic product to shrink by 2.5-2.8 percent in 2015, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday, according to RIA news agency.

“This year as a whole we expect a 2.5-2.8 percent fall in GDP,” RIA quoted him as saying during a visit to Voronezh.

The ministry officially forecasts that GDP will contract by 2.8 percent this year, but Ulyukayev had previously said the decline may be less than this.

Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.