Russia's Economy Minister says GDP to shrink 2.5-2.8 percent in 2015: RIA

A general view shows the Metallurgical Plant, or Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry expects gross domestic product to shrink by 2.5-2.8 percent in 2015, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday, according to RIA news agency.

“This year as a whole we expect a 2.5-2.8 percent fall in GDP,” RIA quoted him as saying during a visit to Voronezh.

The ministry officially forecasts that GDP will contract by 2.8 percent this year, but Ulyukayev had previously said the decline may be less than this.