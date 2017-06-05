Russia to revise macro forecasts after new oil output cut deal: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry will revise a set of its macroeconomic forecasts after the recent extension of the global oil output cut agreement, TASS news agency on Monday quoted Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev as saying in an interview.

Oil prices are expected to fall to $40 per barrel after the expiration of the current oil output deal, Kolychev was quoted as saying. He also told TASS that the dependence of the rouble on oil prices was now declining.