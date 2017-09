Andrey Belousov speaks during Sberbank session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin economic adviser Andrei Belousov said on Thursday a forecast that the Russian economy will plunge into recession next year was a “technical mistake”.

Earlier this week, Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedev said the economy was likely to shrink by 0.8 percent next year.