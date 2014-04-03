FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's 2014 GDP growth may be significantly below 1 percent: economy minister
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 3, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's 2014 GDP growth may be significantly below 1 percent: economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach answers journalists' questions during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alexey Petrov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy could grow significantly below 1 percent in gross domestic product terms (GDP) this year if current trends continue, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Thursday.

“Our economy is not in crisis, but there is stagnation,” Klepach told a local conference. “If before we had expected that stagnation may come to an end in the first quarter or by mid-year, now we see risks that if measures are not taken it may continue.”

He said he expected GDP to grow 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year due to revised data for 2013 giving it a low base effect.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.