Russian GDP down 3.6 percent year-on-year in October - Economy Ministry
November 23, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Russian GDP down 3.6 percent year-on-year in October - Economy Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev attends a meeting of the BRICS finance and trade ministers in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS Photohost/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product fell 3.6 percent in October compared with a year earlier, the press service of the Economy Ministry said on Monday citing the minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

The figure was an improvement on a 3.8 percent decline in September.

“We see that the low point was reached in June, and from July, if we are talking about month-on-month dynamics taking seasonality into account, we see a small positive rise - 0.1 percent in August from July, 0.3 percent in September and 0.1 percent in October,” Ulyukayev is quoted as saying.

Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
