Maxim Oreshkin, Russia's newly appointed economy minister, speaks at his introduction to staff members of the ministry in Moscow, Russia December 1, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was expected to grow 2 percent in 2017, Interfax news agency reported.

Oreshkin also was quoted as saying that the Russian economy was doing better in January than in December.