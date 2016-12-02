Russia central bank chief: OPEC deal will boost Russian economy

Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaks during the annual conference of the Association of Russian Banks in Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A decision this week by global oil exporters to cut crude production will result in higher oil prices and a faster recovery for the Russian economy, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

However, she said there was a low probability that the central bank will change the oil price forecast in is base economic scenario, and that any change would depend on how markets react to the output cut deal.