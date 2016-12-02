FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Russia central bank chief: OPEC deal will boost Russian economy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 2, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 9 months ago

Russia central bank chief: OPEC deal will boost Russian economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaks during the annual conference of the Association of Russian Banks in Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A decision this week by global oil exporters to cut crude production will result in higher oil prices and a faster recovery for the Russian economy, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

However, she said there was a low probability that the central bank will change the oil price forecast in is base economic scenario, and that any change would depend on how markets react to the output cut deal.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.