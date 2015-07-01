FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia manufacturing PMI falls for seventh straight month in June
#Business News
July 1, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Russia manufacturing PMI falls for seventh straight month in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, (Reuters) - Russian manufacturing activity declined in June for the seventh straight month but at a slower pace than in May, the HSBC purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed on Wednesday, adding to signs the economy is yet to bottom out.

The index’s headline reading rose to 48.7 from 47.6 in the previous month but remained below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Output, new orders and employment all fell modestly in June, while price levels continued to rise.

“Operating conditions in Russia’s manufacturing sector continued to deteriorate during June, although there were some positive signs of revival in the consumer goods sector,” said Paul Smith, senior economist at Markit, which compiles the survey.

“Still, underwhelming demand is generally being reported across the manufacturing industry and this unfortunately is leading to job losses,” he added.

Russia’s economy is heading for recession as low oil prices and the impact of Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have outweighed successive cuts in central bank interest rates aimed at spurring growth.

Manufacturing accounts for around 16 percent of Russia’s economy.

The Economy Ministry forecasts that GDP will decline by 2.8 percent in 2015, while economists polled by Reuters last month predicted a 3.3 percent decline.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra

