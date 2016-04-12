Russia finance minister says deficit may hit 4 percent of GDP, central bank urges structural reform

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the country’s budget deficit could reach up to 4 percent of gross domestic product this year if oil prices stay at current levels.

Hit by falling prices for crude oil, the country’s main export, which together with a small basket of other commodities make up half of government revenues, and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine, Russia faces a second year of recession this year.

That is not good news for the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin ahead of the parliamentary election slated for autumn.

“The task we are setting for ourselves is to have a budget deficit at 3 percent of GDP under (an oil price of) $40 (per barrel),” Siluanov told an economic conference that also included the central bank governor and other officials.

“If the oil price is as it’s shaping up now, $32-$33, accordingly it will be up to 4 percent of GDP.”

Siluanov said the finance ministry would have to increase its borrowing volumes in the near future to cover the budget gap.

He said the country cannot afford to raise taxes because that would discourage economic growth.

“The spending that we can afford, in nominal terms, in coming years is more or less on this year’s level,” he said. When adjusted for inflation this would mean spending cuts.

Other speakers at the conference argued that the country needs structural reforms that would yield sustainable growth, although they disagreed on the details.

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said there could be growth regardless of whether oil is at $50 or at $30 a barrel.

“We just need all the actors to act in harmony,” he said.

The Kremlin has yet to show clearly that it is ready for reforms, however. The election cycle, which begins with a parliamentary vote in autumn and culminates in 2018 with a presidential election, suggests Moscow may avoid introducing measures that could be unpopular with voters.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina maintained that economic growth is purely Russia’s own problem.

“Whatever the oil price is, even $100 (per barrel) again, we won’t be able to grow by more than 1.5-2 percent (a year) if we don’t carry out structural reforms and improve the investment climate,” she said.

She urged a responsible macroeconomic policy including reducing barriers to business, improving fiscal transparency and developing the capital market among other measures.

She said it would be a mistake to stimulate growth by higher budget spending or reducing key interest rates.

“What is being suggested - to speed up economic growth by inflation - this is a big, big illusion,” she said.

“In the end this will be an inflationary spiral, dollarization, an increase in risks in investment projects, and we will receive a long-term economic fall instead of growth.”