a year ago
Russian finmin: oil export duty to come down in 2017 as planned
September 23, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Russian finmin: oil export duty to come down in 2017 as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian finance ministry does not plan to change the parameters of existing oil export duty calculation, which is set to come down next year to 30 percent, the minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.

The reduction of oil export duty, as part of a wider oil taxation system changes, was paused this year, while the mineral extraction tax was increased as planned. Oil companies have been worried that the MET may come up next year as planned but the duty would remain frozen in 2017.

Siluanov added that the finance ministry planned to get around 280 billion rubles ($4.4 billion) in dividends from the state companies annually.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
