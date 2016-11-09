FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia finance minister: no significant risks for rouble from U.S. elections
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

Russia finance minister: no significant risks for rouble from U.S. elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia September 12, 2016.Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The U.S. presidential election's outcome should have no significant impact on Russia's economy and the rouble, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Commenting on Donald Trump's victory in the presidential race, Siluanov said he did not expect a shift in foreign investors' attitude towards Russia. He added that foreign investors' interest in buying Russian assets was expected to increase further.

Siluanov also said that Russia's fiscal policy should remain prudent and balanced in order to minimize external shocks.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
