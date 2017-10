Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui in Moscow, Russia, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday at talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that they had agreed to make efforts on resuming direct flights between Russia and Egypt in the shortest possible period of time.

Lavrov added at a news conference that flights would be resumed if the highest level of security was provided.