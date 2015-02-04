FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to visit Egypt on February 9-10
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 9:29 AM / 3 years ago

Putin to visit Egypt on February 9-10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the gala concert marking the opening of the Year of Literature in Russia at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Egypt on Feb. 9-10 to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional issues in the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Egypt, the world’s top wheat importer and the second- largest buyer of Russian wheat, has been hit by Russia’s decision to curb grain exports as Moscow seeks to cool domestic prices amid an economic crisis.

Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter, is also seeking to boost military ties with Egypt.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would discuss the situation in Iraq, Syria and Libya as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska and Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper

