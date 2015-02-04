Putin to visit Egypt on February 9-10

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the gala concert marking the opening of the Year of Literature in Russia at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Egypt on Feb. 9-10 to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional issues in the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Egypt, the world’s top wheat importer and the second- largest buyer of Russian wheat, has been hit by Russia’s decision to curb grain exports as Moscow seeks to cool domestic prices amid an economic crisis.

Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter, is also seeking to boost military ties with Egypt.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would discuss the situation in Iraq, Syria and Libya as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.