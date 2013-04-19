Egypt's trade minister says no deal reached for Russia loan

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Egypt’s trade and industry minister, Hatem Saleh, said on Friday that no agreement has been reached on a Russian loan to Egypt.

Speaking after a meeting between Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saleh said “today we have reached no conclusion on that loan.”

A Moscow-based source said previously that Egypt planned to discuss a possible $2 billion loan.

(This story has been corrected to fix the headline to say that no deal was reached and to correct minister’s name to Hatem Saleh)