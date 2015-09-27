FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition Communist candidate elected Russian regional governor
September 27, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Opposition Communist candidate elected Russian regional governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IRKUTSK, Russia (Reuters) - Opposition Communist politician Sergei Levchenko was elected as the governor of Siberia’s Irkutsk region, official results showed on Sunday, the first victory by a non-Kremlin candidate in Russian gubernatorial elections since 2005.

With more than 75 percent of ballots counted, Levchenko was calculated to have won 56.6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest competitor by 15.4 percentage points, the Irkutsk election commission said.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Mark Trevelyan

