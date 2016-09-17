FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia's Putin sees attempts to manipulate public opinion ahead of Duma election
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Russia's Putin sees attempts to manipulate public opinion ahead of Duma election

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a tour on Lake Ilmen in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin decried on Saturday what he described as "attempts to manipulate" public opinion during the country's parliamentary election campaign.

Russia holds elections on Sunday for the lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

Speaking in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, Putin also said Russia was ready to continue contacts with Ukraine. The Kiev government has been battling pro-Russian armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.