a year ago
Kremlin: Ruling party's win is vote of confidence in Putin
September 19, 2016 / 10:13 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: Ruling party's win is vote of confidence in Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The landslide victory of the ruling United Russia party was a public vote of confidence in President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"It is obvious that the overwhelming majority of voters in fact expressed their support for the president. Yet again, the president received such an impressive vote of confidence from the people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Peskov declined to say if Putin, who founded United Russia, will seek a new term in office in 2018.

Preliminary election results show that United Russia is on track to claim 343 seats in the 450-member lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

