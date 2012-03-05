Russia detains blogger Navalny after anti-Putin rally

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian riot police detained opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny on Monday after a protest challenging Vladimir Putin’s victory in a presidential election.

“Hello everyone from the police van,” Navalny, an anti-corruption blogger, said on Twitter. At least one other protest leader was detained, witnesses at the scene said.

Riot police tried to disperse a group of protesters who remained on Moscow’s Pushkin Square, the scene of dissident demonstrations in Soviet times, after a rally calling for new elections and political reforms.

Protest leaders said about 20,000 people attended the rally. Police said 14,000 people attended.