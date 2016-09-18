Russia's Putin hails ruling party victory in parliament vote

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said the ruling United Russia party won Sunday's parliamentary election.

"We can say with certainty that the party has won," Putin told campaign workers at the United Russia headquarters, standing alongside United Russia leader and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Alluding to a sharp slowdown in the Russian economy, Putin said: "The situation is not easy, people feel that, and they want and hope that the political situation should be stable."