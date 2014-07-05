Russia's Lavrov to talk South Stream pipeline with Bulgaria, Slovenia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hopes to make headway on construction of the Moscow-backed South Stream gas pipeline during his visit to Bulgaria and Slovenia next week, the ministry said on Saturday.

Bulgaria last month halted work on building its section of the pipeline at the behest of Brussels, pending a ruling on whether the project violates European Union competition law by offering no access to third parties.

“We count on carrying forward cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the construction of the Bulgarian section of the South Stream pipeline,” the foreign ministry said in a statement announcing the trip.

Moscow has accused the European Union of putting pressure on some of its partners in the $40 billion project, intended to carry Russian gas to central Europe via the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine and reducing the country’s importance as a transit route.

Bulgaria, historically a close ally of Russia, has been a strong supporter of the project, but the country’s government said the construction will not resume until Sofia gets a green light from the EU.

In Slovenia, Lavrov will try to convince President Borut Pahor and Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec that Russia offers a good return on investment in energy resources and that the Slovenian part of South Stream would benefit both sides.

The 422-kilometre South Stream project by Russia’s state gas producer Gazprom, slated to open in 2018, will travel across Russia, under the Black Sea and then through Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Slovenia to Austria.