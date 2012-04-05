FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON Russia 2011 net profit up 42 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 5, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

E.ON Russia 2011 net profit up 42 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - E.ON Russia EONR.MM, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE), said on Thursday its 2011 full-year net profit rose 42.4 percent from a year ago to 14.6 billion roubles ($494.84 million).

An increase in capacities, as a result of launching new facilities and renovation of existing ones, lifted E.ON Russia’s operating costs by 26.4 percent to 48.6 billion roubles in 2011, the company said in a statement.

The company’s 2011 revenue, however, outweighed expenses by rising 31.3 percent to 66.09 billion roubles, said E.ON Russia, previously known as OGK-4.

($1 = 29.5045 Russian roubles)

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Megan Davies

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.