E.ON Russia 2011 net profit up 42 percent

MOSCOW (Reuters) - E.ON Russia EONR.MM, the Russian electricity producing arm of German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE), said on Thursday its 2011 full-year net profit rose 42.4 percent from a year ago to 14.6 billion roubles ($494.84 million).

An increase in capacities, as a result of launching new facilities and renovation of existing ones, lifted E.ON Russia’s operating costs by 26.4 percent to 48.6 billion roubles in 2011, the company said in a statement.

The company’s 2011 revenue, however, outweighed expenses by rising 31.3 percent to 66.09 billion roubles, said E.ON Russia, previously known as OGK-4.

($1 = 29.5045 Russian roubles)