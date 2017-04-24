FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
EU's Mogherini tells Russia to protect its own citizens' human rights
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 4 months ago

EU's Mogherini tells Russia to protect its own citizens' human rights

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, delivers a speech at Tsinghua University, in Beijing, China April 20, 2017.Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said on Monday that Russia had a duty to protect the human rights of all of its citizens.

Mogherini, on her first official visit to Russia in her current role, made the comments after being asked at a news conference about the alleged persecution of gay men in the southern Russian region of Chechnya.

"Our expectation is that the Russian Federation does its part to protect its own citizens in full respect of human rights principles," she said, adding that she had discussed the issue during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn

