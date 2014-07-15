Russia's Putin sees 'serious tests' in ties with EU

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ties with the European Union are undergoing “serious tests” but can be improved, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the next president of the European Commission on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said in a statement Putin had congratulated former Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean Claude-Juncker after he was approved in his new role by the European Parliament.

“The relationship between Russia and the European Union is undergoing serious tests. Nonetheless, V. Putin expressed hope that it would develop in the spirit of a mutually strategic partnership,” the statement said.

Ties between Russia and the EU have been damaged by the crisis over Ukraine, during which the 28-nation bloc has imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Russia has condemned the sanctions and criticized a move last week to extend the list of those hit by asset freezes and travel bans.

The EU decided to extend the list after calling on pro-Russian separatists to de-escalate violence in eastern Ukraine.