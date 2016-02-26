FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sees no threat to planned bond issue from U.S. warning: reports
February 26, 2016

Russia sees no threat to planned bond issue from U.S. warning: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov addresses members of parliament during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov sees no threat to the planned sovereign Eurobond placement from United States government’s warnings to some banks not to participate in such deals, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying on Friday.

Siluanov also said that about half of the banks that Russia had invited to bid to manage the placement accepted invitation, Interfax reported.

The U.S. government has reportedly warned some banks that buying Russian debt would undermine international sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in Ukraine.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Maria Kiselyova

