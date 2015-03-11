Russia says ready for talks on a new European arms treaty

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to hold talks on a new agreement to control conventional arms in Europe, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday, after Russia announced the end of its participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

“We are ready to look at the possibility and carry out corresponding talks on a new agreement which would adequately address new realities... and take into account the interests of the Russian Federation,” Mikhail Ulyanov, director of the ministry’s department on arms control, told the Interfax news agency.