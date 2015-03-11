FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready for talks on a new European arms treaty
March 11, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says ready for talks on a new European arms treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to hold talks on a new agreement to control conventional arms in Europe, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday, after Russia announced the end of its participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

“We are ready to look at the possibility and carry out corresponding talks on a new agreement which would adequately address new realities... and take into account the interests of the Russian Federation,” Mikhail Ulyanov, director of the ministry’s department on arms control, told the Interfax news agency.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

