Russia evacuates thousands after blasts at army munitions store
June 18, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 4 years

Russia evacuates thousands after blasts at army munitions store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Some 6,000 people were evacuated in Russia’s southwestern Samara region on Tuesday after ammunition explosions shook a military training area, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The ministry said five explosions initially took place at the site on Tuesday evening, triggering a fire that was still causing blasts hours later.

Footage aired on Russia’s state television showed plumes of dark smoke rising from the site, where the ministry said some 11 million pieces of ammunition was stored.

“Some 6,000 people were evacuated from a nearby village,” ministry official Vladimir Stepanov said. “More than 30 people sought medical help, four of them are hospitalized.”

Officials said it was not clear what caused the explosions but gave no indication of foul play.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

