Russian power plant's staff back at work after hoax bomb call
January 29, 2016 / 5:48 AM / in 2 years

Russian power plant's staff back at work after hoax bomb call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Workers at a Siberian hydro-electric power station were evacuated after a bomb scare on Friday but returned to work when a report that an explosive device had been planted proved false, RusHydro which owns the station said.

A total of 231 station workers were evacuated from the Novosibirsk power station in western Siberia, about 3,000 km (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, after a telephone call warning of a bomb.

“Information that the place had been mined was not confirmed,” RusHydro said in a statement. “A decision was taken ... to let staff return to their jobs.”

The station continued working while its area was inspected, the statement said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Richard Balmforth

