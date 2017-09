A sign is seen in front of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Glenn Waller, the head of ExxonMobil operations in Russia, said on Tuesday that the company will return to its joint oil project with Rosneft in the Russian Arctic once sanctions against Moscow are lifted.

The oil major had to withdrew from the drilling project with Rosneft in 2014 when the West imposed sanctions against Moscow for its role in the Ukrainian crisis.