a year ago
Avoid flights over Baltic Sea with transponders off: Finnish President
July 1, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Avoid flights over Baltic Sea with transponders off: Finnish President

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (L) welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Kultaranta summer residence in Naantali, Finland, July 1, 2016. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAANTALI, Finland (Reuters) - Military flights with devices used for identification turned off should be avoided in the Baltic Sea region, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said on Friday at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We all know the risk with these flights and I have suggested that we should agree that transponders are used on all flights in the Baltic Sea region," Niinisto said.

Russia has intercepted several U.S. aircraft approaching its border over the Baltic Sea in recent months, claiming the planes had their transponders off, used for identification.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Lidia Kelly

