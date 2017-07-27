FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
37 minutes ago
Russia ready to work with non-NATO states that border the Baltic: Putin
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 37 minutes ago

Russia ready to work with non-NATO states that border the Baltic: Putin

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, at the Hotel Punkaharju in Savonlinna, Finland, July 27, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

SAVONLINNA, Finland (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to cooperate with neutral countries that bordered the Baltic Sea like Finland which is not part of the NATO military alliance.

Speaking on an official visit to Finland, Putin said an ongoing joint naval exercise with China in the Baltic Sea was a threat to nobody.

Putin, speaking at a news conference with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, said Moscow's military cooperation with China was "an element of stability and security in the world".

The drill started on Tuesday. The Russian and Chinese ships, which set off from a Russian naval base near the Polish border, will practice shooting at naval and aerial targets, the defense ministry said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

