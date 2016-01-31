Twelve people dead after fire at a sewing room in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Twelve people were found dead after a fire in a sewing room in Moscow, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

The committee, which has opened a criminal case over the fire, said the blaze broke out late on Saturday. It was investigating possible causes, including a technical problem or deliberate arson.

Interfax news agency said that according to preliminary information, among the 12 people dead was a small child. The rest were workers from Central Asia.