FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twelve people dead after fire at a sewing room in Moscow
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 31, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Twelve people dead after fire at a sewing room in Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Twelve people were found dead after a fire in a sewing room in Moscow, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

The committee, which has opened a criminal case over the fire, said the blaze broke out late on Saturday. It was investigating possible causes, including a technical problem or deliberate arson.

Interfax news agency said that according to preliminary information, among the 12 people dead was a small child. The rest were workers from Central Asia.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Angus MacSwan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.