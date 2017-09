A firefighter works near a psychiatric hospital destroyed by fire in the Novgorod region town of Luka is seen in this September 13, 2013 handout provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry. REUTERS/Russian Emergencies Ministry of Novgorod region/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A fire at a Russian psychiatric hospital on Friday killed 37 people, the top investigative agency in the province where the blaze occurred said.

The bodies of 10 of the 37 victims were recovered from the ruins of the building that burned down in a pre-dawn fire, the Novgorod regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement, without giving details on the other 27 victims.