Russian port resumes operations after flood
#World News
July 8, 2012 / 12:29 PM / in 5 years

Russian port resumes operations after flood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port, a major outlet for oil and grain exports from Russia, was able to resume full operations on Sunday after deadly floods and landslides in the area forced a halt to loadings, an official at the port operator said.

Scheduled loadings were proceeding normally, the official said.

“The ships that were scheduled (to load in Novorossiisk on Sunday) have already entered port,” Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port’s deputy chief executive for communications, Mikhail Sidorov, said by telephone.

Earlier on Sunday, a spokesman for crude oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said two tankers were due to load in Novorossiisk on Sunday.

But Sidorov said no loadings of grain were scheduled for Sunday at the Novorossiisk Grain Terminal, one of two grain terminals in the Black Sea Port, the main export outlet for Russian wheat, adding there was grain in the port elevators ready to be loaded.

Reporting by Melissa Akin, Editing by Timothy Heritage

