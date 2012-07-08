Crude loadings to restart in flooded Russia port

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Operations were returning to normal in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Sunday after a sudden flood that forced the major export outlet for oil and wheat to suspend loadings, a spokesman for the port operator and export pipeline said.

“Things have stabilized compared to yesterday,” Mikhail Sidorov, spokesman for Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port, adding that disruptions to rail traffic had cut cargo flows but the port was loading goods on hand.

It was unclear whether grain was loading on schedule but a resumption of crude oil loadings was imminent.

Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for the Transneft pipeline monopoly, said crude oil would be loaded in the coming hours onto a 100,000-tonne tanker which was docked in Novorossiisk.

A second tanker was due to dock later in the day and five more were on roads outside Novorossiisk, he said by telephone.