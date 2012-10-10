Floods kill seven in Russia's Dagestan region

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Heavy rains caused flooding that killed seven people in the southern Russian province of Dagestan on Wednesday, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

About 320 homes in the Caspian Sea coastal city of Derbent close to the Caucasus Mountains were flooded and seven bodies were found, the ministry said.

A flash flood killed 171 people in August in the Caucasus in the Krasnodar region town of Krymsk, where residents said they had no warning of the danger. President Vladimir Putin visited the area and several local officials were sacked and detained.

In Derbent, warnings were issued from loudspeakers at mosques and mounted on cars dispatched around the city in the mostly Muslim province, Ekho Moskvy radio reported.