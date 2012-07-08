Russian town poses questions as flood recedes

KRYMSK, Russia (Reuters) - It seemed there was nothing but water in the early hours of Saturday when residents say a seven-meter wave came crashing down on the Russian Black Sea town of Krymsk, flooding a neat row of new brick houses where families lay sleeping.

In the hours that followed, the streets of Krymsk turned into raging torrents that swept along debris and drowned animals, and floodwaters filled some homes to the ceiling in this town of 57,000.

At least 139 people have been killed in the deluge in Krymsk. Most of the dead were elderly people, caught unawares as they slept and drowned along with pets and livestock.

Now, as the survivors face up to the damage following torrential rain that began on Friday night, there is almost no water to be had and the city also remains without power and gas nearly two days after the flood.

“It’s not so bad without power, which can be restored,” said Zarzam Asatryan, who came to his neighborhood of Krymsk to help his brother salvage what was left of his home after the flood. “Without water we can’t even clean up.”

Cars stood parked along the street with their doors wide open and their seats next to them on the ground, removed by their owners to let the soaked upholstery dry out.

A drowned dog lay by a fallen walnut tree, still wearing its collar.

“We were lying there asleep when the water came out of nowhere at 2 a.m., and right away it was knee-deep,” said Berezhnoi, a cement factory worker who turned 35 on Sunday.

“We barely managed to pull the children out. The dogs drowned. All our documents were lost - the car registration, work records, my army draft card. Everything was washed away - the furniture, the appliances. And the house is destroyed.”

WATERS RECEDE

In front of each fence was a mound of ruined possessions and mud carried out of the home beyond. Unlike a wooden dwelling at one end of the street, the walls of the brick homes remained standing, even if the roofs looked ready to cave in.

“It is too dangerous to sleep here,” Asatryan said.

In the centre of Krymsk, the floodwaters had receded and the emergencies ministry had set up a tent camp to house people flooded out of their homes - as many as 12,000 people throughout the affected coastal areas.

A man with a bullhorn wandered through residential areas, directing residents to a local school to sign up for immediate payouts of 10,000 roubles ($300) promised by President Vladimir Putin to each victim to cover urgent needs.

“We became beggars in an instant,” pensioner Yelena Chuboreva said. “They are telling us to go sign up for 10,000 roubles compensation because we’ve lost the shirt off our backs.”

Putin, criticized early in his 12 year stint in power for a slow response to deadly disasters, flew quickly to Krymsk on Saturday to show he was on top of rescue efforts and launched an investigation into local authorities’ response to the crisis.

But the residents of Krymsk posed another question as they worked to salvage what they could from their homes: Why did this wall of water come crashing down on them so suddenly?

Many residents believe they were the victims of a sudden release of water from the nearby Neberdzhayevskoe reservoir, possibly a deliberate one to spare a more populous city such as Gelendzhik, a resort town right on the Black Sea coast.

Investigators and local officials have rejected the possibility of a release from the reservoir, intentional or accidental, and Putin ordered investigators to focus instead on local officials’ actions to warn residents of danger.

But Chuboreva said this town, nestled in the wooded foothills of the Caucasus mountains and surrounded by fields of sunflowers now destroyed by the floods, is used to seeing its fair share of rain.

“We have had rain before,” Chuboreva said. “This is not because of rain.” ($1 = 32.8387 Russian roubles)