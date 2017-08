Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev speaks during a news briefing at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union was having a greater impact on markets than the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold its key rate, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.