Russia, China agree on $25 billion prepayment under supply deal - Gazprom
#World News
May 23, 2014 / 5:39 AM / 3 years ago

Russia, China agree on $25 billion prepayment under supply deal - Gazprom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony in Shanghai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia and China have agreed on a $25 billion prepayment under a supply deal signed earlier this week, Alexander Medvedev, chief executive of Gazprom Export, said on Friday.

“A prepayment has been agreed, agreed in principle, details are being discussed. It’s $25 billion,” Medvedev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Russia and China signed a 30-year gas supply contract, worth a total of more than $400 billion, earlier this week during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
