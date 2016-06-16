Gazprom, Shell to invest $13 billion in projects in Russia: Russian Energy Minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Energy major Shell and Russia’s gas major Gazprom will jointly invest $13 billion in three projects in Russia, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
Novak said that Shell would take part in the development of Gazprom’s Yuzhno-Kirinskoye gas field offshore Russia’s Sakhalin island in the Pacific.
The two companies will also jointly invest in the Baltic Sea Liquefied Natural Gas plant and in the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant expansion.
Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Ostakhova; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt