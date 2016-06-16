FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom, Shell to invest $13 billion in projects in Russia: Russian Energy Minister
June 16, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Gazprom, Shell to invest $13 billion in projects in Russia: Russian Energy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Shell oil and gas sign is pictured near Nowshera, Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Energy major Shell and Russia’s gas major Gazprom will jointly invest $13 billion in three projects in Russia, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Novak said that Shell would take part in the development of Gazprom’s Yuzhno-Kirinskoye gas field offshore Russia’s Sakhalin island in the Pacific.

The two companies will also jointly invest in the Baltic Sea Liquefied Natural Gas plant and in the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant expansion.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Ostakhova; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt

