FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU should heed European firms in Russia before imposing further sanctions: Putin aide
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2014 / 10:23 AM / 3 years ago

EU should heed European firms in Russia before imposing further sanctions: Putin aide

Darya Korsunskaya

2 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - The European Union should consider the interests of European companies working in Russia when deciding on whether to impose sanctions on Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s top economic aide said on Saturday.

The United States and European Union have already hit dozens of officials, lawmakers and companies close to Putin with sanctions and EU leaders are due to discuss next week further steps they could take against Russia if there are disruptions to Ukraine’s presidential election on Sunday.

“I hope very much that when making these decisions ... the dependence and interests of European companies that are working in Russia (will be considered),” Andrei Belousov told reporters on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“These are European companies, which are working here, working for European markets for the most part, and which are taking suitcases full of cash to Europe.”

The measures, including restrictions ranging from luxury good imports to an oil and gas ban, envisage three scenarios - low-intensity, medium-intensity and high-intensity sanctions.

Belousov said that if any new measures were to restrict Russia’s foreign trade, Russia may take legal action by appealing to the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the World Trade Organisation.

“If the (DSB) authority decides in favor of Russia, our colleagues from the U.S. and the EU will find themselves, in - how to say it - an interesting position,” Belousov said.

If the DSB were to decide in favor of the U.S. and Europe, Belousov said, it would be “even more interesting”.

“This would mean that sanctions (have) become a WTO practice,” he said.

Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jason Bush and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.