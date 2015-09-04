FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Venezuela did not reach agreement on supporting global oil prices
September 4, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

Russia, Venezuela did not reach agreement on supporting global oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels ahead of a meeting with EU officials March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia and Venezuela did not reach agreement on measures to support global oil prices, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

Russia and Venezuela need to combine efforts to lift oil prices, President Vladimir Putin told his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, but refused to spell out any specific action, including output cuts.

“No, consultations will go on,” Novak said when asked how talks went and if any decision was taken.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
