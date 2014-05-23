FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin pledges to boost Russian banks' lending power
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 23, 2014 / 1:07 PM / 3 years ago

Putin pledges to boost Russian banks' lending power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday pledged to support major domestic banks by giving them more capacity to advance loans.

“We will capitalise the systemically-important Russian banking organizations more,” Putin said at the St Petersburg annual investment forum.

Banks will be able to convert subordinated loans to shares to allow them to expand opportunities in giving loans and to reduce the price of loans, he said.

Russia’s major state banks have said they could suffer from the Ukraine crisis and need capital to increase lending.

Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, said on Friday it would have to make higher loan provisions as a result of the Ukraine crisis and this would have an impact on the lender’s first-quarter profit.

The country’s largest bank, Sberbank, has an exposure of 130 billion roubles ($4 billion) to Ukraine - less than 1 percent of its balance sheet and has said it has plans in place to cope if the Russian economy worsens due to the Ukraine crisis and sanctions.

Putin also announced measures to help his country, the world’s top oil and gas producer, diversify its energy exports.

Putin said Russia would expand access to cheap investment resources, introduce project financing in industries and would simplify the procedure for choosing investment projects.

It would also increase the localisation of production to limit imports and return the market to national producers in energy equipment, textiles and food.

He said there was a plan to create a state fund to help replace imports from Western countries with domestic production.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Vladimir Soldatkin, Katya Golubkova and Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova, Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.