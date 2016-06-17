Putin: Sense of responsibility will prompt next U.S. president to work with Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted on Friday a sense of responsibility would prompt the next U.S. president to cooperate with Russia.
Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said he had not worked directly with U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State.
But he said he had enjoyed a good working relationship with Bill Clinton when he was U.S. president.
