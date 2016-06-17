FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin: Sense of responsibility will prompt next U.S. president to work with Russia
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Putin: Sense of responsibility will prompt next U.S. president to work with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted on Friday a sense of responsibility would prompt the next U.S. president to cooperate with Russia.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said he had not worked directly with U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when she was Secretary of State.

But he said he had enjoyed a good working relationship with Bill Clinton when he was U.S. president.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, Ekaterina Golubkova, Christian Lowe; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.