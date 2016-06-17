FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin says should be no collective punishment over doping
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 17, 2016 / 1:37 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin says should be no collective punishment over doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there should be no collective punishment for all Russian athletes over doping offences in the country.

“The responsibility ... should be highly personalized,” Putin said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin also said t was a mistake to politicize doping issues which were a problem in other countries as well as Russia.

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova, Elena Fabrichnaya and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.