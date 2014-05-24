FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia cannot be isolated
May 24, 2014 / 2:12 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia cannot be isolated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the "Oil and gas companies as an engine driving change in the world economy" session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2014 (SPIEF 2014) in St. Petersburg May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that it is not possible to isolate a country such as Russia and Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its involvement in Ukraine disrupt the world economy.

Speaking to a group of Western journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said that sanctions are counterproductive for all sides involved.

“They lead the Russian, European, global economy to turbulence that no one is interested in,” Putin said.

Reporting by Paul Ingrassia and Alexei Anishckuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

