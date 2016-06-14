Putin to discuss Syria with U.N.'s Ban, de Mistura on June 16

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura in St Petersburg on June 16, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia will host an economic forum in St Petersburg later this week and the meeting will take place on its sidelines, Ushakov said.

"Topics are the fight against global terrorism and the situation in Syria," the Kremlin official said.