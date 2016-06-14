FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Putin to discuss Syria with U.N.'s Ban, de Mistura on June 16
#World News
June 14, 2016 / 1:44 PM / a year ago

Putin to discuss Syria with U.N.'s Ban, de Mistura on June 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 7, 2016.Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura in St Petersburg on June 16, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia will host an economic forum in St Petersburg later this week and the meeting will take place on its sidelines, Ushakov said.

"Topics are the fight against global terrorism and the situation in Syria," the Kremlin official said.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
