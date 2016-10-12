FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says hard to hold dialogue with U.S. administration
#Politics
October 12, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin says hard to hold dialogue with U.S. administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2016.Murad Sezer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - It is hard to hold a dialogue with the current U.S. administration because it prefers diktat to dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Saying that Russia was worried about the worsening of its relations with the United States, Putin said Washington had financed Ukraine's radical opposition and assisted a coup d'etat there. Russia was then forced to protect ethnic Russians living in Ukraine, he told an economic forum.

"There is a need to behave like partners and take each other's interests into account," Putin said, referring to U.S.-Russian ties. "We are ready for that."

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

